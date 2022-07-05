Internet crimes unit arrests eastern Idaho man on child porn charge

Kurtis Z. Nelson of Chubbuck is accused of possessing sexually exploitative material.

BOISE, Idaho — Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Tuesday.

Kurtis Z. Nelson of Chubbuck was booked into the Bannock County Jail Thursday, June 30. Investigators allege that he possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Chubbuck Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bannock County Prosecutor's Office, Idaho State Police and the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security all worked with the ICAC unit in making the arrest.

The ICAC unit works with coalition of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies -- the Idaho ICAC Task Force -- to investigate and prosecute people who use the internet to commit crimes against children. The ICAC website has more information and resources for parents, educators and law enforcement.

The Attorney General's office encourages anyone with information about the exploitation of children to contact local police or the ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is also available at 1-800-843-5678.

