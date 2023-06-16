Inmate in critical condition after attack at Idaho Maximum Security Institution

An Idaho State Police investigation is underway after a 26-year-old was attacked by two other inmates, IDOC said. The injured man is in critical condition.

BOISE, Idaho — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old inmate was attacked by two other inmates at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution south of Boise Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC).

In a news release, IDOC said the man is in critical condition as a result of a "serious assault." The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment following the incident.

The department has requested Idaho State Police investigate the attack.

Visitation was suspended for the Idaho Maximum Security Institution (IMSI) on Thursday. IDOC on Friday said visitation is still suspended for the institution's A-block "until further notice." Visitation is available for all other IMSI housing units.

