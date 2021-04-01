Boise woman charged with injuring six children

Angel Hibbard, 29, is accused of physically abusing children who had been left in her care.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman is facing charges after police say she physically abused half a dozen children in her care.

Angel Lee Hibbard, 29, faces six felony counts of injury to a child in the case.

According to Boise Police, detectives began investigating possible physical abuse involving Hibbard in November, ultimately identifying six victims. All of the children involved are under the age of 12, and none were Hibbard's own children, according to police.

Officers worked with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to ensure the safety of the young victims, and worked to get in contact with the families of any other victims.

A warrant was issued for Hibbard's arrest, and she was taken into custody by the United States Marshal's Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force on New Year's Eve.

Police have not released the severity of the six victims' injuries, or released details about what happened. Hibbard is currently held in the Ada County Jail on a $75,000 bond, and is due in court Jan. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Felony injury to a child is punishable by up to ten years in prison.

If you know a child being abused or neglected, contact local law enforcement or call 1-208-334-KIDS(5437) in the Treasure Valley or 1-855-552-KIDS(5437) elsewhere in Idaho. Callers may remain anonymous.

