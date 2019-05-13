CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The principal of Star Middle School and his wife are accused of withholding food from two children and hitting them hard enough to leave bruises, according to the prosecutor's office.

Both Tony Nelson and Pamela Nelson were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on multiple counts of felony injury to a child. The pair turned themselves in to police Friday.

According to the indictment, the abuse happened "under circumstances likely to produce great bodily harm or death" sometime between January 2016 and January 2019. The Nelsons are accused of withholding food from the children to the point that they became malnourished, and hitting at least one of them with a spoon, leaving bruising on the boy's buttocks.

Tony Nelson also allowed one of the children to be "locked in a room and/or to be isolated causing extreme mental suffering," according to the indictment.

Officials have not released whether the victims are the couple's own children. Tony Nelson was placed on paid investigative leave by the West Ada School District.

The Nelsons could face up to ten years in prison for each count if convicted.