Illinois woman pleads guilty to bank fraud in Idaho

A woman was arrested for cashing counterfeit checks in several states including Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — An Illinois woman pleaded guilty to bank fraud Friday.

According to officials, Abbi L. Sullivan, 21, of Bloomington, Illinois, traveled to Idaho in May 2020. Sullivan cashed counterfeit checks at two First Interstate Bank branches in the Treasure Valley on May 6, 2020. Officials said the counterfeit checks had the logo and business information for the company accountholder along with a forgery of the account owner’s signature. Sullivan presented her Illinois identification card to cash the counterfeit checks that were payable to herself.

Officials said Sullivan knowingly presented the counterfeit checks and provided false information to the bank, intending to defraud the financial institution. Sullivan also traveled to other states besides Idaho to cash counterfeit checks.

Sullivan is scheduled to be sentenced on January 20, 2022. Authorities said co-defendants Jakara Edwards, 23, and Tatyana Love, 21, both of Chicago, pleaded guilty on Oct. 19, 2021, to bank fraud. Edwards and Love are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2022.

Authorities said all three defendants face a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.