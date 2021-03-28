IDOC seeking two inmates who walked away from Twin Falls reentry center

Lonnie Scott Finley (left) and Leonel Galvan Velgara walked away from the Twin Falls Community Reentry Center on March 27.

BOISE, Idaho — Two residents from the Twin Falls Community Reentry Center walked away from their community jobs on Saturday night. The Idaho Dept. of Corrections (IDOC) is working to find them.

The inmates are Leonel Galvan Velgara Lonnie Scott Finley.

Velgara (IDOC #122699) was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. He is a 41-year-old Hispanic man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion. He is about 5'5" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He is from the Burley area, according to IDOC.

Finley (IDOC #42686) was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He is a 44-year-old white man with hazel eyes, brown hair and fair skin. He is about 5'6" tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Velgara has felony convictions in Cassia County. Finley has felony convictions in Ada, Canyon, Gem and Elmore counties.

If you see these men, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

Watch more crime news: