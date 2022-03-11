IDOC says inmate walked away from Fruitland job site, stole car

The South Idaho Correctional Institution resident is suspected of stealing a car from Northwest 21st Street early Friday.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a South Idaho Correctional Institution resident who walked away from her job site in Fruitland early Friday.

Kristina A. Brewster, 33, is suspected of stealing a dark grey 2016 Toyota Corolla at about 12:30 a.m. Friday from her job site on Northwest 21st Street near Whitley Drive.

Brewster is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. IDOC said she was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Her criminal record includes convictions for forgery in Ada and Nez Perce counties. Her sentence was to be discharged on July 28, 2024.

The IDOC asks anyone with information about Brewster's whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

