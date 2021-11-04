IDOC responds to 'disturbance' at Idaho State Correctional Center

There have been no reports of life-threatening injuries among inmates or staff, according to IDOC.

KUNA, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Corrections (IDOC) is investigating a 'disturbance' that occurred Saturday evening at the Idaho State Correctional Center (ISCC).

Following reports of a potential riot at the facility, IDOC Public Information Officer Jeff Ray said the incident was a disturbance, not a riot. The incident occurred in a single housing unit at ISCC while the rest of the facility is secure.

Several residents attempted to start a fire and break windows within the housing unit, but there have been no reports of life-threatening injuries, according to Ray.

