'Rainbow fentanyl' and fentanyl 'Skittles' appearing locally, warn Idaho State Police

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are warning Idahoans of a surge in new kinds of fentanyl appearing in the area.

Local law enforcement has seen a rise of these varieties around the Gem State. Coeur d'Alene Police seized about 50 multi-colored pills, also known as the "Skittle" variety of fentanyl, at the end of August. The multi-colored pills seized all had the same "M-30" imprinted on them.

The 'Skittle' variety of fentanyl resembles the well-known candy, as they are brightly colored and pressed into the small, round pill molds. Rainbow fentanyl, however, is usually chalky and in a powder form; according to police, this form is usually pressed into bricks, similar to cocaine, and pieces are broken off and distributed.

Both forms of the drug can be smoked, but the latter is sometimes mixed with water and injected, according to ISP District 1 Captain John Kempf.

"We need the public to know that multi-colored fentanyl, including counterfeit pills, powder, and chalk-like blocks, are being seen locally," Kempf said. "It is unknown if this multi-colored fentanyl is targeted at young people, but parents must be aware that it is different than what law enforcement saw last year. We know it's in our schools and we also know dealers use social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to advertise and coordinate deals with young people."

The new form of the drug does not seem to be more powerful than previous versions, but there have been several overdoses, including fatal cases, reported in the area; some victims have been as young as 15 years old.

Investigators believe the drug is mostly being manufactured in Mexico and smuggled into the country by drug cartels.

In 2021, over 107,000 Americans and 353 Idahoans died from overdosing on drugs, breaking previous records for both categories. It is the leading killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45, according to the CDC.

More than three-quarters of those deaths stemmed from synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.

North Idaho has seen an increase in the number of drug-related overdoses, and Kootenai County has already doubled the number of fentanyl overdose deaths from last year.

"Because of the severity of this threat, the Idaho State Police Fentanyl Education Project (IFEP) offers presentations to any size group about the dangers of fentanyl in our communities," Kempf said. "We see the consequences when fentanyl is used and believe educating our community is important. We encourage parents and children to attend."

The Drug Enforcement Agency North Idaho Narcotics Enforcement Task Force has seized 3,000 pills in the last two weeks of August, which is a significant increase compared to previous seizures.

Fentanyl has been reported to be 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. Just a 3-milligram dose of fentanyl, which is equivalent to 10-15 grains of table salt, can kill an average-sized adult male.

There is no way to know how much fentanyl is in a pill or powder without first testing it in a laboratory; because of that, law enforcement has instructed anyone coming in contact with the drug to refrain from touching it and to immediately call 911.

"I urge all Idahoans to be on the lookout for fentanyl and respect its highly toxic nature," Kempf said. "Fentanyl is commonly disguised in fake prescription pills. If you find pills not dispersed by a licensed pharmacist, assume they are fake and potentially lethal."

The Lines for Life substance abuse helpline is available 24 hours a day, every day, for those struggling with addiction. Individuals can reach the hotline by calling 1-800-923-4357, or by texting "RecoveryNow" to 839863, between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. PT.

