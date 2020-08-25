Idaho State Police arrest Ammon Bundy and 2 others after refusing to leave statehouse room

Bundy decided to stay in the auditorium after a committee had switched rooms and ISP troopers asked everyone to leave the room.

BOISE, Idaho — Ammon Bundy, a prominent conservative advocate, was taken into custody by Idaho State Police after they say he refused to leave an empty room at the statehouse on Tuesday evening.

KTVB's Joe Parris was at the Idaho State Capitol Building all day Tuesday, covering the second day of the state legislature's special session on the state's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Parris saw Bundy sitting in a chair, bound by what appeared to be zip ties, with multiple troopers surrounding him in the Lincoln Auditorium.

Bundy allegedly decided to stay in the auditorium after a committee had switched rooms and the room was empty. He told The Idaho Press's Ryan Suppe that "I'm just gonna sit here."

Officials with ISP said that the room was emptied by the orders of Speaker of the House of Representatives Scott Bedke. About 18 people lingered in the Lincoln Auditorium when troopers began clearing the room. All but three people left the room, including Bundy.

ISP troopers then took the three people into custody and handcuffed Bundy to the swivel chair that he refused to get out of.

Bundy and the two others will now be booked into the Ada County Jail and be charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

This is the second arrest that Idaho State Troopers made on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, a 33-year-old Boise man was taken into custody and cited for trespassing after he refused to move out of a designated seating area during a House Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee meeting.