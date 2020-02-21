Idaho State Police searching for motorcyclist who drove away during a police stop in Boise

The rider was last seen by police off Morris Hill, between Curtis Road and Orchard Avenue.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are asking for help locating a motorcycle rider who drove away from a police stop Friday morning in Boise.

Around 2 a.m. a trooper attempted to pull over the rider who pulled into a Jackson's gas station before driving away from the trooper.

After a short pursuit the trooper lost sight of the rider off Morris Hill between Curtis Road and Orchard Street.

The rear license plate on the motorcycle was bent and not legible.

The rider was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and tan pants. They appeared to be around 6 feet tall with a medium build.

If you have information about this rider, contact police at *ISP (*477).

