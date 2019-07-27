BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a charcoal grey Chverolet Silverado with Washington plates.

At about 5 p.m. Friday, the truck led state troopers in a brief pursuit southbound on Highway 95 from Lewiston, according to police.

Idaho State Police say the pursuit was called off for public safety.

Police ask that if anyone finds the truck that they immediately call Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-209-8730 and that they do not try to make contact with the driver.