Idaho State Police need your help finding a hit and run suspect

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday, Idaho State Police responded to a hit and run crash on State Highway 57 north of Priest River, Idaho around 1 a.m.
According to Idaho State Police, a male was discovered in a ditch near milepost 1.6 by a passing Idaho Transportation Department employee.
The male was transported to Newport Community Hospital and then to Sacred Heart hospital in Spokane.
According to Idaho State Police, He was hit by a silver vehicle possibly a Toyota make pickup. That vehicle possibly has damage to the front driver side.
Idaho State Police is asking any witnesses or anyone with additional information to contact Trooper Noah with the Idaho State Police.