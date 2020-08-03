Idaho State Police need your help finding a hit and run suspect

The victim was hit by a silver vehicle, possibly a Toyota make pickup early this morning.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday, Idaho State Police responded to a hit and run crash on State Highway 57 north of Priest River, Idaho around 1 a.m.

According to Idaho State Police, a male was discovered in a ditch near milepost 1.6 by a passing Idaho Transportation Department employee.

The male was transported to Newport Community Hospital and then to Sacred Heart hospital in Spokane.

According to Idaho State Police, He was hit by a silver vehicle possibly a Toyota make pickup. That vehicle possibly has damage to the front driver side.