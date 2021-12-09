Idaho State Police found Montana car had several pounds of meth and cannabis in Bingham County

Troopers say they observed the driver of a Ford sedan make a lane change without signaling. After stopping the vehicle, troopers found evidence of drug use, according to ISP. While searching the vehicle, they found more than four pounds of cannabis and nearly three pounds of methamphetamine.

"We all use our highways to drive to work or travel with our families, yet drug traffickers use the highways too," said Captain Chris Weadick of ISP District 6 in Idaho Falls. “While our Troopers keep doing all they can, and we hope sharing this information helps us all understand the relentless consistency of the illegal drug trade. It's this education, combined with support services for those addicted and more discussions on how to keep families healthy and strong that will keep our communities safe."