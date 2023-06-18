Four found shot to death in multi-family dwelling

Police responded to a fatal shooting at a multi-family dwelling Sunday night, where four people were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

KELLOGG, Idaho — Four people were killed Sunday night in a shooting in the north Idaho town of Kellogg. According to the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, police received reports of the shooting at around 7:30 p.m.

Kellogg police officers and Shoshone County deputies were dispatched to a multi-family dwelling located behind Mountain View Congregational Church on West Cameron Avenue, just off of Interstate 90 - where they discovered "four people deceased from gunshot wounds."

The Sheriff's Office said the suspect was detained Sunday evening and as of 9:30 p.m., there was no threat to the community.

Kellogg Police Department and Idaho State Police are the primary investigators.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Watch more coverage of this story