Idaho State Police investigating DUI crash with apparent shot fired near Pinehurst

PINEHURST, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a DUI car crash after the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst, Idaho.

Troopers responded to reports of an impaired driver in a truck traveling eastbound on I-90. A trooper tried to pull the 32-year-old Spokane man over, but the driver sped away.

Once the driver crashed a short time later, a gunshot was heard inside of the truck. No one was injured and troopers were able to take the man into custody.

