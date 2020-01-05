Idaho State Police dispatcher credited with rescuing missing Idaho teen

An Idaho State Police communications officer's attention to detail and quick thinking helped recover a missing 16-year-old Rupert girl.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Regional Communications Supervisor for the Idaho State Police DeLisa Orren is credited with the recovery of a missing Idaho girl thanks to her attention to detail and quick action.

A 16-year-old teen girl from Rupert was reported missing on April 16. When the notification reached the ISP Emergency Communications Center, the report stated that the teen was a possible runaway and the search would be conducted as an attempt-to-locate a missing juvenile, according to ISP.

Rather than forwarding the information to ISP officers, Orren dug deeper into the information she was given. What she found was able to help ISP issue an AMBER Alert and recover the teen within 24 hours.

"The goal of the Idaho State Police is changing and saving lives, and this is an outstanding example of ISP saving lives," said ISP Colonel Kedrick Wills. "The action DeLisa took that night made the difference between this girl being returned to her family and being abducted by people who could have caused her harm."

The information given to Orren suggested that the teen was a runaway, but Orren decided to search for more information about the people possibly associated with the girl. After digging deeper, Orren discovered information that linked the suspects to assault and human trafficking, according to ISP.

Less than 24 hours after the missing person report was filed, the teen was found by California Highway Patrol officers around Donner Pass, California. The men suspected of abducting her were arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Three other juveniles were also located with the teen and returned to Idaho with their custodial parents.

"The action taken by DeLisa is not uncharacteristic for her or any of the people who work in ISP's two emergency communications centers," said ISP captain Kevin Haight. "These people are genuinely dedicated to serving the citizens of Idaho and take the role they play very personally. Because of their work, this young girl was returned safely to her family."

