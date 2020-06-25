Boise man charged with vandalizing Liberty Bell replica at Idaho Capitol

Idaho State Police issued a citation to 64-year-old Tim Jay Jones at his home Thursday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police have charged a Boise man they say vandalized the replica of the Liberty Bell that stands in front of the Idaho Capitol.

Tim Jay Jones, 64, is charged with malicious injury to property, a misdemeanor.

Jones is accused of scratching an expletive into the heavy metal bell over the weekend.

According to witnesses, the vandalism occurred Saturday evening. They told police a man parked in a sedan on West Jefferson Street was seen leaving his car with a sharp object.

A state trooper issued the citation to Jones at his home in Boise Thursday afternoon. He is required to appear in court to face the charge at a later date.

Troopers says citizens tips were helpful in identifying the suspect, and reporting the crime allowed state workers to quickly repair the damage by Monday morning.

The Liberty Bell replica sits at the steps leading up to the Statehouse entrance on West Jefferson Street.

