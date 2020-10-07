Idaho State Police charge 56 people with impaired driving-related violations over Fourth of July weekend

ISP Troopers also responded to five fatal car crashes during the Fourth of July weekend.

BOISE, Idaho — During the Fourth of July weekend, July 1 through July 7, Idaho State Police and local law enforcement agencies found and charged 56 people with impaired driving-related violations and responded to five fatal accidents, officials announced on Friday afternoon.

ISP said in a statement that three of the people charged with impaired driving were found after different car crashes ISP Troopers responded to.

"We can't tell how many crashes, injuries, or even deaths impaired drivers might cause, but we do know getting those who choose to drive impaired off the roads will keep more people safe," Lt. Matt Smith from Idaho State Police's District 3 in Southwest Idaho said in a statement.

Troopers responded to five fatal car crashes during the Fourth of July weekend. Three of those are still under investigation.

