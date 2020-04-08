Two men arrested after pursuit through Boise

Police say the driver nearly hit an officer who was deploying spike strips in the road.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police arrested two men on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning.

The two men are currently in custody at the Ada County Jail.

At around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, and ISP trooper witnessed a vehicle swerve into a traffic lane after making a wide turn near Franklin Road and Curtis Road in Boise. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle before the driver turned into a nearby apartment complex and began accelerating, according to ISP.

The driver was later identified as 38-year-old Joshua Riebau of Boise. Police said Riebau led officers on a pursuit down Franklin Road.

According to ISP, a Boise police officer attempted to lay spike strips near the intersection of Franklin and Five Mile roads. Riebau is accused of driving toward the officer, causing the officer to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The spike strips were successful in slowing the vehicle but allowed Riebau and a passenger to exit the vehicle and run.

The passenger, later identified as 24-year-old Joseph Delguidice, was immediately detained by police. Riebau was later found passed out in a pickup truck by a Boise Police K9 unit.

A firearm was found in the grass near the tire tracks from the vehicle Riebau was driving, according to ISP.

Both Riebau and Delguidice were arrested and taken to the Ada County Jail. Riebau was charged with five felonies - including eluding police, drug possession charges and resisting arrest - as well as three misdemeanors. Delguidice was charged with four misdemeanors, including resisting and obstructing officers.

