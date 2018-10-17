IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police say two people were arrested after officers discovered more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop near Idaho Falls.

KIFI-TV reports police arrested 25-year-old Javier Luna-Gutierrez and 19-year-old Aida Rodriguez-Hernandez following the stop Sunday on U.S. Highway 20.

Police say a small amount of methamphetamine was also found.

Aida Rodriguez-Hernandez, 19, and Javier Luna-Gutierrez, 25, are each charged with trafficking marijuana.

Luna-Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of trafficking marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Rodriguez-Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of trafficking marijuana.

Both are residents of Visalia, California, and they were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has filed an immigration detainer on both.

It wasn't immediately known if either had obtained lawyers.

