ISCI inmate sentenced for murdering cellmate in 2021

26-year-old Colton Reagan was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment, with 30 years fixed, for murdering his cellmate in December 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — 26-year-old Colton Reagan may spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his cellmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in December 2021.

Reagan was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment, with 30 years fixed before he's eligible for possible parole. Reagan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in December 2022.

On Friday, he waived his right to appeal Honorable Ada County District Judge Samuel Hoagland's sentencing as part of the negotiated resolution four months ago, the office of Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said.

In December 2021, Reagan was accused of attacking and fatally wounding 57-year-old Gerald B. Cummings Jr., with whom he shared a cell. Prison staff responding to a report of a fight found Cummings unresponsive, with injuries that appeared to be from a physical beating. Despite paramedics' efforts, Cummings was pronounced dead an hour after being found.

According to Friday's release, Reagan was convicted in 2019 of possession of a controlled substance in Canyon County. He was on probation in the case, when he was charged with grand theft in 2021 in Ada County.

Reagan was sentenced to retained jurisdiction at ISCI for the grand theft. Officials said he "refused to participate in the rehabilitative programming offered during the period retained jurisdiction and was thereafter sentenced to prison."

Cummings Jr. was found "brutally" beat to death during Reagan's prison sentence. Friday's release said Reagan was violent while in custody at ISCI.

“I extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Cummings’ family. Thank you for the hard work done on this case by my trial team and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office,” Bennetts said.

Watch more Local News: