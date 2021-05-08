x
Crime

Idaho shooting: Very few school incidents committed by girls

Figures compiled by the group The Violence Project show girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.
Credit: AP
People embrace outside after a shooting at Rigby Middle School in Rigby, Idaho on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Authorities say a shooting at the eastern Idaho middle school has injured two students and a custodian, and a female student has been taken into custody. (John Roark /The Idaho Post-Register via AP)

RIGBY, Idaho — Authorities say they are trying to determine what prompted a young girl to open fire at a rural Idaho middle school, one of the few school shootings in which the suspect is female. 

Police say the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack Thursday morning and shot two other students and an adult custodian. All three victims were shot in the extremities, and none had life-threatening injuries. 

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the investigation is likely to take a "considerable amount of time.” 

Figures compiled by the group The Violence Project show girls and women commit just 2% of both mass shootings and school shootings in the U.S.

