Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger accused of unwanted sexual contact

BOISE, Idaho — A legislative ethics committee is investigating reports that Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger had what he called unconsented sexual contact with an adult volunteer.

Von Ehlinger is a Republican from Lewiston and denied the allegation to the The Lewiston Tribune, calling it an embarrassment.

Von Ehlinger's attorney is former Lt. Gov. David Leroy and he said that the allegations are false but that an ethics committee would likely release the complaint soon.