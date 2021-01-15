Idaho prison library staffer charged with having sex with inmate

Sandra Faye Riggs, 52, is accused of having a sexual relationship with an incarcerated man at ISCC that spanned nearly a year.

BOISE, Idaho — A woman who worked in an Idaho Department of Correction library has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with an inmate, officials say.

Sandra Faye Riggs, 52, has been charged with a felony count of sexual contact with an adult inmate.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Riggs had a sexual relationship with an incarcerated man from July 2019 to June 2020. She worked as a library staffer at the Idaho State Correctional Center south of Boise.

Riggs is no longer employed by IDOC. Detectives began investigating the case after being contacted by prison officials, and a warrant for Riggs' arrest was issued on Wednesday.

Riggs was arrested at her home in Boise Thursday afternoon, and booked into the Ada County Jail.

A judge ordered her released on her own recognizance Friday afternoon after a prosecutor in the case noted that she had no prior criminal history and does not appear to pose any danger to the community.

Riggs is due back in court Jan. 28 for a preliminary hearing. If convicted, she could face up to life in prison.

