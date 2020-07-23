Idaho Power warns customers to beware of scammers

Scammers are calling Idaho Power customers demanding immediate payment under threat of suspending service.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power is asking customers to beware of scams targeting homes and businesses. Scams targeting customers have been on an uptick recently, according to Idaho Power.

In the most recent string of scams, scammers have been calling Idaho Power customers impersonating an Idaho Power representative.

Scammers will then demand immediate payment under threat of suspending service. The scammers are also using a phone number that mimics Idaho Power's real phone number.

Idaho Power wants to remind customers that they will never demand payment over the phone. They also will not request payment from a prepaid card, and offer payment arrangements to customers through their portal by calling the Idaho Power Care Team.

If you believe you are being contacted by someone pretending to be an Idaho Power employee, hang up and call Idaho Power's Customer Care team immediately at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151. You can also find additional information about potential scams on their website.

