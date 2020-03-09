Circuit breakers stolen from dozens of businesses in Ada, Twin Falls counties

Idaho Power officials said they became aware of the thefts after customers reported power outages.

BOISE, Idaho — Thieves have stolen dozens of circuit breakers from businesses in Ada and Twin Falls counties over the past three weeks, Idaho Power said on Thursday.

According to the utility, the thefts from 43 businesses left electrical equipment exposed and created safety hazards.

No one has been injured as a result of the crimes, but the businesses did experience outages, officials said.

Idaho Power discovered the apparent crimes after customers reported outages. The utility worked with the customers and their electricians to make the scenes safe while the electricians replaced the breakers and reconnected power.

Electrical circuit breakers are customer-owned protection devices that connect power to homes, businesses or irrigation pumps. They protect customers' circuits from fluctuations in power.

"It's frustrating to see our customers' property vandalized like this when they're working so hard to keep their businesses running during an especially challenging time," Idaho Power Vice President Bo Hanchey said in a statement. "We want our customers to know we're here to help them through this problem."

Anyone who sees missing breakers, exposed wires or anything else wrong with the electrical connection at their home or business should stay clear of the problem and call Idaho Power immediately at (208) 388-2323.

They also should call their electrician and report the theft to law enforcement authorities.

"Safety is vitally important to Idaho Power, so we want to make sure our customers and the public know to avoid any hazards," Hanchey said.

