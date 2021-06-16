x
Crime

Idaho officials pay $2.6M for wrongful convictions of 2 men

Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Board of Examiners on Tuesday approved the payments to Charles Fain and Christopher Tapp.
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, from left, Christopher Tapp, Republican Rep. Doug Ricks and Charles Fain appeared before the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee in Boise, Idaho, to testify in favor of legislation that would compensate the wrongly convicted. Idaho officials have approved payments of $1.4 million to Fain and $1.2 million to Tapp, who each spent decades in prison for crimes they didn't commit. Republican Gov. Brad Little and three other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Board of Examiners on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, approved the payments to Fain and Tapp. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials have approved payments of $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively, to two men who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn't commit. 

Republican Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Board of Examiners on Tuesday approved the payments to Charles Fain and Christopher Tapp

Tapp was convicted of rape and murder in the 1990s, but released in 2017 and cleared by DNA evidence in 2019. 

Fain was convicted of kidnapping, rape and murder in 1983, but DNA evidence cleared him and he was released in 2001. 

Another man was convicted after Tapp's release from prison. A potential suspect was identified in Fain's case.

