TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — The Idaho nurse facing a felony charge in connection to the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth is set to appear in court Friday morning.

Krystal Kenney, 32, faces one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to a complaint filed by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office. An advisement hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

The complaint says Kenney, between Nov. 24, 2018, and Nov. 25, 2018, "unlawfully and feloniously destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence with intent to impair its verity or availability in the pending or prospective official proceeding."

Kenney is from Twin Falls, Idaho which is about 35 miles from Gooding, Idaho where investigators previously said Berreth’s phone pinged on Nov. 25. According to NBC News, the felony tampering charge is related to Kenney disposing of the Berreth’s cell phone.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day shopping at a Safeway store with her daughter in Woodland Park. She wasn't reported missing until 10 days later, Dec. 2, when Berreth's mother Cheryl said she was having a difficult time getting ahold of her 29-year-old daughter.

Kelsey Berreth has been missing since Thanksgiving and her disappearance has since generated national attention.

Courtesy Woodland Park Police Department

In December, Berreth’s fiancé Patrick Frazee, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder in connection to her disappearance. Frazee appeared in court on Thursday for a custody hearing where a judge ruled that the couple’s 1-year-old daughter will continue to stay with her maternal grandparents.

"Krystal Kenney may be the key to the prosecution’s case against Frazee," said 9NEWS Legal Analyst Scott Robinson.

"The reason that Kenney is so important to the prosecution, and conversely worrisome to the defense, is that she could provide the link to explain the ping of Kelsey’s phone in Idaho three days after she last was seen in Colorado," Robinson added.

Although her body has not been found, investigators have previously said that they believe Berreth is no longer alive and that she was killed in her home.

A camera will be allowed in the courtroom for Friday's advisement hearing and 9NEWS will continue to cover the story throughout the day.

