Idaho meth dealer sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

Prosecutors say Richard A. Burns, 37, of Saint Anthony confessed to dealing drugs throughout Idaho.

POCATELLO, Idaho — An eastern Idaho man will spend more than 17 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced the sentencing of Richard A. Burns, 37, of St. Anthony, Idaho, in federal court in Pocatello on Friday.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Burns to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Burns pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 4, 2019.

According to court records, on May 11, 2019, an Idaho State Police trooper stopped Burns and a co-defendant on the interstate in Pocatello. While the trooper spoke with the co-defendant, Burns got into the driver's seat and fled, leading police on a high-speed chase.

Burns later crashed the car in Blackfoot and fled on foot. Officers searched the vehicle and found over three pounds of meth in a bag under the front passenger floorboard. Additionally, officers found two loaded 9mm handguns in the car.

Burns was taken into custody on June 5 after ISP detectives located him traveling to Boise. Officers spiked Burns' vehicle near Carey, Idaho. After searching his car, officers found almost a pound of meth; along with digital scales, clean plastic baggies, a drug ledger, and a 9mm pistol.

Burns later confessed to dealing drugs throughout Idaho.

This case was investigated by the Idaho State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff's Office, Bonneville County Sherriff's Office, and Idaho Falls Police Department.

Watch more crime news: