Caldwell man sentenced to 25 years for child pornography

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. Andrew Neil Smith, 33, was sentenced Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Smith to serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.

Federal agents searched Smith's home after a 10-year-old child reported that Smith had sexually abused her, according to court records.