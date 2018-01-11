MOSCOW, Idaho — An Idaho man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his friend.

The Lewiston Tribune reports a Moscow jury deliberated for about four hours Wednesday before returning a verdict of guilty for Patrick Nuxoll in the killing of David Cramer.

Nuxoll adamantly and repeatedly professed his innocence, claiming to sleep through the May 2015 incident.

Cramer was found drenched in blood in a chair in Nuxoll's Lewiston home. The evidence against Nuxoll was circumstantial, as no one witnessed the homicide, and Nuxoll claimed to be sleeping while his friend was stabbed, slashed and bludgeoned more than 200 times.

The trial was held in Moscow after an unbiased jury could not be assembled in Lewiston.

A scheduling conference to determine a sentencing hearing was set for Nov. 7.

