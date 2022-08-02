Idaho jury convicts 5 members of family in counterfeit cell phone case

The trial that concluded August 1 was the second in the case involving members of the Babichenko family.

BOISE, Idaho — Five members of an Idaho family accused of running a multi-million-dollar counterfeit electronics operation have been convicted of criminal charges after a federal trial that lasted more than two months.

Monday in U.S. District Court, the jury convicted Paul (Pavel) Babichenko, Peter (Piotr) Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko, David Bibikov and Michael (Mikhail) Iyerusalimets of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods.

Guilty verdicts were also returned for Paul Babichenko on one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods; for Timofey Babichenko on two counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud and one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods; for David Bibikov on one count of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud; and for Michael Iyerusalimets on two counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud and two counts of trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Judge Lynn Winmill presided over the trial. Sentencing hearings are scheduled for Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 of this year.

The jury acquitted Bibikov on a third count of trafficking in counterfeit goods, and acquitted Kristina Babichenko and Anna Iyerusalimets of all charges against them.

This was the second trial in this case for the seven defendants. In the first trial, which took place in the summer of 2021, the jury acquitted Natalya Babichenko and the court dismissed the case against Gennady Babichenko. The jury was deadlocked on multiple charges against the seven defendants who were retried this year.

A total of nine people were charged in August 2018 and eventually brought to trial under a grand jury indictment after federal agents raided several locations in Ada County, including retail and warehouse locations, homes and a church building.

Federal prosecutors alleged that from January 2008 until August 2018, the defendants engaged in a scheme to sell counterfeit electronic devices, including devices labeled as Apple and Samsung phones and accessories, and defrauded customers in the Treasure Valley and on online marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. The indictment alleged that the products were purchased in bulk from manufacturers based in Hong Kong before the defendants repackaged them in Idaho, sold them as new and genuine brand-name products, and laundered millions of dollars in proceeds.

Leaders of various federal and local law enforcement agencies are joining the U.S. Attorney for Idaho, Joshua D. Hurwit, for a news conference at noon Tuesday. This story will be updated following that news conference.

Watch more crime news: