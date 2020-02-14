Idaho fugitive killed by officers in western North Dakota

Dakota Lee Chlarson was shot by officers in Dickson on Thursday after he charged at them with scissors.

DICKINSON, N.D. — Authorities in western North Dakota have fatally shot an Idaho fugitive after a standoff.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 25-year-old Dakota Lee Chlarson was shot by officers in Dickinson on Thursday after he charged at them with scissors.

Chlarson was wanted for an armed robbery in Idaho.

Marshals learned that Chlarson could be at a Dickinson apartment.

A standoff began when authorities entered the apartment.

Attempts to negotiate with Chlarson and use nonlethal devices were unsuccessful, so the Marshals Service says officers were forced to protect themselves when Chlarson charged at them. No officers were hurt.

Watch more Crime: