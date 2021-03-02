Idaho Fish and Game investigating poaching of two wolves

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is asking for the public's help after a pair of wolves was found dead just off Highway 71 northwest of Cambridge.
Fish and Game conservation officer Mark Sands was called to the Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Jan 30 to investigate a suspected case of poaching.
One of the wolves had been heavily scavenged, while the other remained intact after tumbling down the hillside into Brownlee Creek. This adult wolf was wearing a radio collar; forensics indicated the wolf was shot with a small caliber rifle.
The two wolf carcasses and other evidence were collected at the scene, but Sands hopes to learn more about the case from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching incident. "I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this case," Sands noted.
Wolf hunting is legal in Idaho and the season is currently open. However, a hunting license and a wolf hunting tag are required, and successful hunters must retrieve the hide and skull of any harvested wolf and present both to any Fish and Game office to have the harvest recorded.
Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 twenty four hours a day.
Persons with information may also contact the Fish and Game Nampa office at 208-465-8465 weekdays and Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550 on weekends.