Idaho Fish and Game investigating poaching of two wolves

The wolves were found last Saturday just off Highway 71 northwest of Cambridge.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is asking for the public's help after a pair of wolves was found dead just off Highway 71 northwest of Cambridge.

Fish and Game conservation officer Mark Sands was called to the Cecil D. Andrus Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Jan 30 to investigate a suspected case of poaching.

One of the wolves had been heavily scavenged, while the other remained intact after tumbling down the hillside into Brownlee Creek. This adult wolf was wearing a radio collar; forensics indicated the wolf was shot with a small caliber rifle.

The two wolf carcasses and other evidence were collected at the scene, but Sands hopes to learn more about the case from an eyewitness or others who have knowledge of the poaching incident. "I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this case," Sands noted.