Idaho Falls police officer kills man mistaken for suspect

The officer mistook the man for a suspect in a felony battery case, the city's police chief said.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson says one of his officers killed a man he or she mistook for a suspect accused of committing felony battery on an officer and fleeing a traffic stop.

The name of the officer involved and the name of the man killed were not released as of Monday.

The family of the deceased had asked that his name not be released. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force and the Idaho State Police will investigate the incident. Johnson says body camera footage captured the incident.

