BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a man that was last seen walking on Five Mile Road, between Fairview Avenue and Istick Road at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say Jackie Keierleber is white with brown hair, grey eyes, six feet tall and weighs about 225 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hat and a dark grey hooded sweatshirt.

He is a resident of the Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center.

Keierleber's record includes DUI and grand theft convictions in Ada County, according to IDOC.

The Department of Correction asks that anyone with information about where Keierleber is to contact local law enforcement.

Officials say this is what Keierleber was last seen wearing when he left his job on Saturday.

Matt Gambill

