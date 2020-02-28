Idaho couple charged over illegally selling $3K in whiskey

The Coeur d'Alene Press reported that Cynthia and John Bray each face felony charges of criminal conspiracy to sell liquor without a license and selling liquor without a license.

The Brays told authorities they were trying to get rid of over 100 boxes of Scotch from a storage unit where it was shipped because of trade disagreements, but instead shipped the boxes to Idaho and planned to sell it across the state without proper authorization.