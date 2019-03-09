GRANGEVILLE, Idaho — Idaho County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area of Long Haul Road and Cottonwood Creek outside of Grangeville, Idaho to be on lockdown.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, residents should lock their homes and vehicles because officers are in pursuit of an armed person.

The suspect is a white man in his mid 20s with dark facial hair, wearing blue jeans, a dark t-shirt and a baseball hat.

All schools and hospital are on lockdown as well.

Residents are asked not to contact the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office regarding this incident unless it's an emergency or you have information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts.

