Former Idaho correctional officer charged with having sexual contact with inmate

BOISE, Idaho — A former Idaho Department of Correction correctional officer has a court date set after prosecutors say she had illegal sexual contact with an inmate at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

The Idaho Press reports Miranda Ackerman, 29, of Nampa turned herself in to the Ada County Jail on Friday night, after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest, according to Patrick Orr, spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. She’s charged with having sexual contact with an adult inmate, a felony, and unlawfully introducing contraband into a correctional institution, a misdemeanor.

Police and prosecutors believe she had sexual contact with the male inmate between Feb. 9 and March 9, in the area of the prison where inmates typically get their hair cut, according to Orr. Police and prosecutors also say she gave the man explicit photographs, which constitute contraband.

Ackerman resigned April 3, according to Jeff Ray, spokesman for the Idaho Department of Correction. He noted that while she worked for the department, she went by Miranda Jefferds.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the incident in late April, after the department contacted the office.

Detectives interviewed Ackerman in April, according to Orr; they sent their report to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, where prosecutors obtained a warrant for her arrest on Thursday.

Ackerman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

