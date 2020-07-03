x
Idaho Controller: Scammers stole roughly $500,000 from state

The payments were intended to go to state vendors but were diverted into the thieves' bank accounts.
BOISE, Idaho — The FBI is investigating after fraudsters stole roughly half a million dollars of Idaho payments that were intended to go to state vendors. 

Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf's office revealed the theft in a prepared statement released late Friday afternoon, saying the thieves posed as state vendors and then changed the vendors' banking information, diverting the payments into their own bank accounts. 

Few details were released about exactly the thefts occurred, but officials said regular payments made to the vendors by 20 state agencies were diverted and stolen. 

Chief Deputy Controller Josh Whitworth says authorities are working to recover the stolen money.

