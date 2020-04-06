Idaho Statehouse tagged with anti-police graffiti

The Capitol was vandalized Wednesday night following the latest round of protests in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Capitol Building was vandalized late Wednesday night following the latest round of protests in Boise.

The vandals used blue spraypaint to tag the Statehouse columns, writing "Our System is Corrupt," "A.C.A.B." and drawing a phallic symbol.

It's unclear whether the person or people responsible for the graffiti attended the protest on the Capitol steps Wednesday night. A group gathered on the steps and marched downtown in protest of the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last week.

Several thousand people gathered at the Statehouse Tuesday evening for a vigil honoring Floyd. Although tensions have flared at the Boise demonstrations, they have all remained relatively peaceful, with the exception of an 18-year-old arrested for firing a gun into the ground at one of the protests earlier this week.

Boise Police officers were present at both the Tuesday vigil and Wednesday's protest, but a spokeswoman for the department said BPD is not investigating the vandalism incident. Because it happened on the Capitol grounds, she said, it falls under the jurisdiction of Idaho State Police.

ISP did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation, and it is unclear whether anyone has been charged or cited.

Check back for updates.