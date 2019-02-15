CHUBBUCK, Idaho — Police in Chubbuck have issued a nationwide extradition arrest warrant while they continue to search for a man wanted in connection to a shooting early Thursday morning.

Chubbuck police are looking for 20-year-old Kane Simons. Police describe him as a white male who is around 6 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are also searching for 19-year-old Day Witt, who they say is a person of interest in the shooting. Witt is a female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said early Thursday morning, police responded to the 4600 block of Ponderosa for a report of a shooting. Chubbuck police, as well as Bannock County sheriff’s deputies, responded and found a man inside a home who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Portneuf Medical Center, where he is still being treated. Police did not release details about his condition, but did say they do not believe his injuries to be life-threatening.

Police were able to locate a third person of interest in the case, Alana Heyrend, on Thursday.

In the extradition arrest warrant, Simons has been charged with aggravated battery.

Chubbuck police say they are working with several surrounding law enforcement agencies to find Simons.

Because Simons is considered armed and dangerous, police say do not approach him if you see him – call law enforcement immediately.