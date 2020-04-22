Idaho appellate court upholds ex-Boise priest's prison sentence

William "Tom" Faucher is currently serving a 25-year prison term after being convicted of possessing violent and extreme child pornography in 2018.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Court of Appeals has affirmed a 25-year sentence for a former Boise priest convicted of possessing violent and extreme child pornography.

The Idaho Statesman reported that 74-year-old William "Tom" Faucher was sentenced in December 2018 after pleading guilty to distribution of sexually exploitative material, possession of sexually exploitative materials and drug possession.

Faucher appealed the ruling, arguing that the sentence was excessive.

The Idaho Court of Appeals disagreed.

Prosecutors say Faucher had thousands of photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Faucher remains in custody at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna.

