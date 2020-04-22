x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

crime

Idaho appellate court upholds ex-Boise priest's prison sentence

William "Tom" Faucher is currently serving a 25-year prison term after being convicted of possessing violent and extreme child pornography in 2018.
Credit: Tyson White
Father W. Thomas Faucher listens during his sentencing hearing Dec. 20, 2018.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Court of Appeals has affirmed a 25-year sentence for a former Boise priest convicted of possessing violent and extreme child pornography. 

The Idaho Statesman reported that 74-year-old William "Tom" Faucher was sentenced in December 2018 after pleading guilty to distribution of sexually exploitative material, possession of sexually exploitative materials and drug possession. 

Faucher appealed the ruling, arguing that the sentence was excessive. 

The Idaho Court of Appeals disagreed. 

Prosecutors say Faucher had thousands of photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse. 

Faucher remains in custody at the Idaho State Correctional Center in Kuna.

RELATED: Catholic church updates list of credibly accused priests

RELATED: The Vatican cuts ties with retired Boise priest nearly a year after he was sentenced for child pornography

RELATED: Retired Boise priest gets 25 years in 'evil' child porn case

RELATED: 'Very dark and very evil things:' Bond reduction denied for Boise priest

Watch more crime news:

See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: