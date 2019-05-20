JEROME, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl out of Jerome.

Authorities are looking for Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez.

The FBI says she was abducted from the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant at 2816 S. Lincoln in Jerome around 6 p.m. Sunday.

It is believed that she was forcibly kidnapped by 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez and is in danger.

The Jerome Police Department said in a news release that Rios-Chavez and Rodriguez-Perez had previously been in a romantic relationship that involved domestic violence. A no-contact order is in effect against Rodriguez-Perez.

Rodriquez-Perez drives a 2015 black Audi A4 with an Idaho license plate of 2J83179.

Authorities told KPNX in Phoenix that Rodriguez-Perez's cell phone pinged in Kingman, Arizona and that he has contacts in Surprise, Arizona, and Mexico.

Rios-Chavez was wearing a Wendy’s uniform with a grey sweater at the time of her abduction. She is described as a Hispanic female, 17 years old, 5-foot-3, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez-Perez is a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 5-foot-7 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on left and right arms.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 208-324-4328 or 911 immediately.