Ada County deputies search for suspect who wore 'I 🤎hot moms' t-shirt during break in

The sheriff's office said the break-in happened on Oct. 22 just after 7:30 p.m. at the Pierce Park Greens in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help identifying a male suspect who broke into a Boise golf course last Fall while wearing an "I 🤎hot moms" t-shirt.

The man was seen on surveillance video looking inside the building and trying to open the locked door, according to police. He then grabbed a golf club and broke the glass of the door.

Officials said the man went inside the clubhouse and started searching for something. He left soon after, but employees told police that some keys were missing.

In the surveillance video, which can be seen below, the man appears to struggle to break the glass with the golf club. He swung it multiple times at the door before it is soon appears to break in half after he swung at the door again.

He then pulls out his phone and appears to turn on its flashlight before he crouches through the broken window.

The video shows the man in a black hooded sweatshirt with an "I 🤎hot moms" t-shirt over it, with a black baseball cap, jeans, white athletic shoes and a metal ring on his middle right finger.

Anyone with any information is urged to email Detective Justin Elliot at jelliot@adacounty.id.gov or call 208-577-3597.