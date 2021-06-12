Police kill armed suspect who shot someone during carjacking in North Portland

The suspect was involved in multiple carjackings and a home invasion across Portland on Monday morning, police said. I-5 is shut down in both directions.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer shot and killed a carjacker who shot and injured a person during a carjacking attempt on Interstate 5 on Monday morning. The carjacking suspect was fatally shot near Rosa Parks way. I-5 is shut down in both directions near Lombard Street, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Portland police said officers responded to a home invasion call in Northeast Portland Monday morning. The suspect was gone when officers arrived and according to police, the suspect proceeded to commit multiple carjackings across North Portland over the next hour.

Just before 10 a.m., the suspect entered the southbound lanes of I-5 near Rosa Parks Way driving the wrong direction and attempted another carjacking on the freeway. During the carjacking, the suspect fired a gun, injuring one occupant of the vehicle, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A Portland police officer then shot and killed the suspect, PPB reported.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell were on scene Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from Chief Lovell.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and I are on-scene at the critical incident on I-5, which is still closed in both directions. Officers responded to an armed suspect who was involved in an extensive and violent crime spree. — Chief Chuck Lovell (@ChiefCLovell) December 6, 2021

"While it is disturbing that one person was injured, I am grateful it was not worse and that no others—including our officers—were injured," Lovell added. "This is a complex investigation involving the use of deadly force. We understand the significant impact this has on our commuters. "

911 call records show at one point there were nearly 40 police units on scene. In a 12:26 p.m. tweet, PPB said that because so many resources are being used to investigate this crime, officers are currently responding only to Priority 1 (a life may be in immediate danger) and Priority 2 (potential for physical injury or major property crime) calls. Response times might be delayed for certain calls, police said.

PPB said the southbound lanes will reopen as soon as possible but the northbound lanes will stay closed "for some time." ODOT said it doesn't have an estimate as to when I-5 will reopen.

Police said afternoon commuters should look for alternate routes. According to ODOT, northbound traffic must leave the freeway at North Greeley Avenue and southbound traffic must exit at Victory Boulevard.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

I-5 near the area of Portland Blvd and Lombard has been shut down in both directions due to police activity. Southbound lanes will be re-opened as soon as possible. Northbound lanes will remain closed for some time. Drivers should plan alternate routes. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) December 6, 2021