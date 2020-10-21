11 horses seized in Baker County neglect case

The sheriff's office is now looking for volunteers to help care for some of the horses.

Nearly a dozen horses have been seized from an eastern Oregon property after investigators say they found evidence the animals were not being properly cared for.

Deputies with the sheriff's office served a search warrant at 41577 Dry Guch Road in Richland Tuesday. The 11 horses on that property were removed for neglect, the sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office thanked those who helped gather up and transport the horses, as well as those who donated hay to feed them.