Investigators 'honing in' on a suspect in deadly Nyssa shooting, prosecutor says

The Malheur County Sheriff's Office started investigating the homicide on Friday, June 17.

NYSSA, Ore. — One person is dead after a shooting near Nyssa last week, authorities said.

Few details are being released at this point, but Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson told KTVB the shooting happened on Friday, June 19, and is being investigated as a homicide.

The county's chief deputy prosecutor, Brendon Alexander, provided additional information, saying that investigators are "honing in" on a suspect and looking at potential accomplices.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

