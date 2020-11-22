Homeland Security and Idaho police arrest 5 men during a child sex crimes sting

After a two-day sting operation, three Idaho men are facing state charges and two others are in federal custody for federal charges of enticing a child online.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Five men are facing various state and federal charges after Caldwell police, the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security conducted a joint sting operation for child sex crimes.

Caldwell police made the announcement on Saturday afternoon and said in a release that the sting happened on Nov. 19 and 20 in the Treasure Valley.

The men arrested and the charges filed against them are:

Jose Cadenas Jr., 36, of Caldwell was booked into the Canyon County Jail for enticing a child through the internet or communication device.

Daniel J. Banning, 20, of Caldwell was booked into the Canyon County Jail for enticing a child through the internet or communication device.

Brian R. Harris, 38, of Shoshone is now in federal custody after being charged with federal charges of enticing a child through the internet or communication device.

Crispin Salinas Rodriguez, 42, of Caldwell was booked into the Canyon County Jail for enticing a child through the internet or communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also facing felony and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Juan M. Campos, 25, of Nampa is now in federal custody and is now facing federal charges of enticing a child through the internet or communication device.

Caldwell police wanted to thank for the help from the Idaho Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Homeland Security, anyon County Prosecutor's Office, United States Attorney's Office in Idaho, FBI Metro Task Force, the narcotics division of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the United States Marshal's Office, United States Postal Service, and District III Probation & Parole.

Police did not share any further details about the sting operation.

Homeland Security and Idaho police arrest 5 men on child sex crime charges 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Watch more crime news: